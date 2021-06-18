Message from the Honourable Stephen Mc Clashie, Minister of Labour on the occasion of Labour Day 2021:
The Ministry of Labour (MOL) joins with the national community in commemorating Labour Day 2021 in Trinidad and Tobago. The significance of Labour Day this year is accentuated in the face of the unprecedented times in which we are required to operate where all sectors of our economy have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and all persons in the labour force and their families have been affected both directly and indirectly.
The Ministry of Labour lauds the hard work, determination, humility, selflessness and resilience of all employers and employees, but particularly those persons in the essential services who continue to work tirelessly to keep our nation in good stead during the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It must be said that while the pandemic has drastically affected our way of life, it has not diminished our human spirit and will to survive. Many persons and families have been affected by either loss of life or loss of income and, in some cases, by both. In this vein, the Ministry of Labour and by extension the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, stand in solidarity with you, as we continue to provide social and economic support to affected citizens and residents of our nation.
Labour Day has long been commemorated and celebrated with comrades in the Trade Union Movement united, arms locked, walking together in solidarity with each other through the streets of Fyzabad, where it all began. Disappointingly, for the second year in a row, the current situation has hindered such a celebration to commemorate the struggles of the Trade Union Movement. However, this have not placed any damper on recognising what we have achieved as a nation and the magnanimous contributions the Trade Union Movement have made and continue to make towards the development of Trinidad and Tobago.
The Ministry of Labour continues to stand in solidarity with the Trade Union Movement especially in the current pandemic. As part of ‘managing change in the new normal’, we have embraced a human-centred approach as articulated under the following pillars of our Roadmap for Trinidad and Tobago: Transforming to a New Economy and a New Society: Diversifying and Transforming the Economy; Making Food Security a Reality; and Leaving No One Behind while Creating Greater Equity. This Roadmap to Recovery outlines the strategies that are being implemented as we work towards realising Vision 2030 together as a nation while operating in the throes of the pandemic.
As Minister of Labour, I recognise our respective roles in managing change as we adapt to the new normal, while ensuring decent and productive work, and the protection of workers’ rights. To this end, the Ministry of Labour is strategically realigning its objectives towards:
1. Developing and implementing critical and robust labour legislation and policies for the further protection of the rights of workers while balancing that with the rights of employers;
2. Boosting its digitalisation capabilities and platforms utilizing the existing technologies to ensure that key services and programmes are easily available and more accessible to all;
3. Increasing the monitoring of safety and health protocols in workplaces across the nation through the OSH Agency in an effort to build resilience and encourage compliance to Safety and Health regulations;
4. Facilitating greater stakeholder collaboration and engagement within the labour sector towards aligning workers with prospective employers; and
5. Streamlining internal procedures and processes to aid in faster delivery of services and initiatives to meet the growing demand within the labour sector.
The Ministry of Labour also recognises the need to embrace the digital wave of transformation which is being led by Government’s policy towards driving innovation and production through digitisation and digitalisation. In this regard, the MOL has embarked on a major digital revolution to increase citizens’ access to the Ministry’s online services at an exponential rate, and will also improve business operation efficiency, timeliness and customer service excellence. One such project being undertaken is the creation of an online portal aimed at matching job seekers with potential employers, which will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.
I am equally pleased to inform that the Industrial Relations Advisory Committee (IRAC), which operates under the purview of the Ministry of Labour, has produced a report seeking to place priority on ensuring rights and benefits of workers, inclusive of workers who are not currently covered by the Industrial Relations Act and other employment legislation. The Committee has also developed guidelines on remote working in Trinidad and Tobago and is underway in providing practical guidance on matters of vaccination in the workplace and managing crises to ensure that the rights of workers are maintained in the current situation from an Industrial Relations perspective.
While we are doing our best to manage change in the world of work, we recognize that Labour, as well as the business sector, is also being challenged to meet the increasing need to revolutionise its business models, embrace digitalisation and technology and invest or reinvest in human capital development in light of economic realities and the modernisation thrust. We continue to applaud your many efforts.
While we are caught in the midst of managing a whirlwind of change in the world of work and tend to look at the current situation at a macro level, I wish to take a moment to focus on the individual…the individual employee and employer who are required to adjust their mind-sets and behaviours and to manage change in their own lives. These include managing new forms of work like remote work, juggling greater work and family responsibilities and trying to sustain businesses and retain jobs while at the same time coping with the mental and psychological stresses of the pandemic. While we take care of our physical health, I encourage us to pay close attention to our mental health and well-being and seek the necessary assistance that is available to assist in building individual resilience to the turbulent tides of this pandemic.
As Minister of Labour, I believe that the Trade Union Movement and Labour is now at an important cross road, one that requires greater confluence with stakeholders in the labour sector. The task at hand is to rebuild our economy and society from the onslaught of the pandemic. We need to get people back into decent and sustainable jobs, to get businesses back onto a sustainable path and to manage the drastic shifts in the work environment. This requires strategic direction and united action by all. The need to rebuild has been fully endorsed by the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and as a constituent of the International Labour Organization, we support the call to “build forward better”. We must not strive to restore pre-pandemic levels of development and growth but aim for higher levels, both individually and as a country.
In “building forward better” as a nation, I encourage the Trade Union Movement and Business to join with us through the process of social dialogue to bring about the necessary changes we wish to see in the world of work. The time for reticence and divisiveness is behind us.
The Ministry of Labour gives a commitment to the Trade Union Movement and all workers and employers, that it remains steadfast in ensuring and preserving the principles of decent work, industrial peace and opportunity for all.
The Ministry of Labour stands with you.
The Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago stands with you.
We will get through these challenging times and re-emerge stronger as a labour force in keeping with our measured resilience as comrades and citizens of this beloved nation.
Happy and blessed Labour Day 2021 to all.