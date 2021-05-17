(Port of Spain) - Massy Stores will be closing all supermarket locations in observance of the National Day of Prayer on May 23rd, 2021. The Massy Stores family will join with the rest of the nation on this day to pause, pray and reflect on the health and safety of our national community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted our beloved country in so many ways. We will resume operations on Monday May 24.

Photo 1 - A Massy Store employee washing her hands at the sink provided

Massy Stores, like many other businesses in Trinidad and Tobago, has recorded incidents of Covid positive cases amongst our employees. These cases constitute a small number within the workforce. In such instances, they have been immediately quarantined and thorough contract tracing implemented to reduce any threat to public health. At all times in our operations, we ensure all public health guidelines are followed. Safety continues to be the number one priority for our employees, customers and suppliers of Massy Stores.

Photo 2 - One way aisle sticker at a Massy Store location

In addition to complying with the requirements of the Ministry of Health, the company has implemented a comprehensive case management system, engaging a private clinic which provides medical support to all Massy Stores employees, nationwide. The system ensures that every employee case, whether suspected or confirmed positive is monitored by medical professionals daily. Our HR policy stipulates that any employee who experiences symptoms of any kind is required to stay at home.

Regular sanitization of all premises via fogging has continued and high-touch surfaces, such as trolley handles and cashier stations, are frequently sanitized.

Photo 3 - A Massy Store employee gets a mandatory temperature check

All critical protocols are stringently enforced at all locations, namely the

  • mandatory washing of hands at the sinks provided,
  • the proper wearing of masks,
  • providing consistent reminders about physical distancing (3-6ft) which is reinforced by our system of one-way aisles, and
  • mandatory temperature checks at all locations 

In addition, face shields are provided to all employees for their use, and we encourage double masking where possible. We also closely monitor our in-store shopper count to ensure less than 50% capacity at any given time.

Photo 4 - A Massy Store employee demonstrates the proper use of face shield and mask

Effective from Monday, May 17, we will close at 6.30 pm (Monday to Saturday) to ensure that our valued employees can return to their homes and to their families, quickly and safely. Curb-side and delivery services remain available for customers who prefer this option.

We wish to take this opportunity to thank and recognize our employees for your yeoman service in the face of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Your commitment and your actions continue to fuel our Massy Stores promise of ‘Our Family Serving Your Family’.

