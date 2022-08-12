Chaguanas, Trinidad, 12thth August, 2022: Medical Associates Hospital Limited has reopened our Private COVID-19 Ward Care designated for COVID-19 Positive Patients at our Chaguanas facility.
This service now includes a Covid-19 Accident & Emergency Department. All Non-Covid19 Positive Patients who visit our Accident & Emergency in Chaguanas, will now be redirected and accommodated at our facility in St. Joseph.
With a State-of-the-Art Facility, a Fully Equipped ICU Unit, the Full Range of WHO & FDA Approved Medications for COVID-19 patients, and our team of Expertly Trained Medical Professionals, we have successfully treated and discharged all of our patients since our initial launch in September of 2021.
The decision to re-open our Covid-19 Ward Care, was made due to the significant increase of patients visiting our facilities with flu-like symptoms who are testing positive for Covid-19.
COVID-19 Symptoms Include:
- Shortness of Breath
- Dizziness
- Lethargy
- Fever
- Coughing
- Loss of Taste & Smell
- Body Pains
- Headache
- Acute Diarrhoea
At Medical Associates Chaguanas, we will assist you in getting the best possible care for the treatment of COVID-19. Call us today for more details: 868.612.4279/868.223.6898
We encourage citizens to continue to be Covid-Smart, by wearing their masks, washing of hands and sanitizing.