Chaguanas, Trinidad, 12thth August, 2022: Medical Associates Hospital Limited has reopened our Private COVID-19 Ward Care designated for COVID-19 Positive Patients at our Chaguanas facility.

This service now includes a Covid-19 Accident & Emergency Department. All Non-Covid19 Positive Patients who visit our Accident & Emergency in Chaguanas, will now be redirected and accommodated at our facility in St. Joseph.

With a State-of-the-Art Facility, a Fully Equipped ICU Unit, the Full Range of WHO & FDA Approved Medications for COVID-19 patients, and our team of Expertly Trained Medical Professionals, we have successfully treated and discharged all of our patients since our initial launch in September of 2021.

The decision to re-open our Covid-19 Ward Care, was made due to the significant increase of patients visiting our facilities with flu-like symptoms who are testing positive for Covid-19.

COVID-19 Symptoms Include:

- Shortness of Breath

- Dizziness

- Lethargy

- Fever

- Coughing

- Loss of Taste & Smell

- Body Pains

- Headache

- Acute Diarrhoea

At Medical Associates Chaguanas, we will assist you in getting the best possible care for the treatment of COVID-19. Call us today for more details: 868.612.4279/868.223.6898

We encourage citizens to continue to be Covid-Smart, by wearing their masks, washing of hands and sanitizing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you