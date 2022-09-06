Port-of-Spain --- Curepe Pentecostal Empowerment Ministries International (CPEMI)has been in existence for the past 75 years. To celebrate with the Church, Senator the Honourable Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services, on Sunday September 4, attended the gala celebration, on behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Keith Christopher Rowley. This significant milestone is testimony of the stability, resilience, strength and perseverance of the church guided by its watchwords “capture Curepe & its environs for Christ”. This church, a member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies, continues to serve and assist deserving citizens and households.
Delivering her remarks, Minister Cox took the opportunity to commend the organization stating “The exponential growth you have experienced over the 75 years of your existence, has not only been in terms of your physical assets, but more importantly, in your membership and in the thousands of persons to whom you minister on a daily basis. From the pioneer days of 1947 with approximately 40 members, to a congregation of over fifteen hundred (1,500) today, which represents an approximate 5000% increase; the church has grown phenomenally over the years and has been impacting lives and households, locally, regionally and internationally.” Minister Cox further recognized that notwithstanding the pandemic, CPEMI ensured that the hungry was fed, the naked was clothed, the sick was visited, and even those in prison benefitted from their Ministry.
According to Minister Cox, “The Government seeks to encourage and facilitate the participation of Curepe Pentecostal Empowerment Ministries International and other faith-based organizations, in the growth and development of the people of our beloved Republic. The state sector and faith-based organizations have been partners long before we gained political Independence 60 years ago, and we continue to collaborate to the present day, pouring resources into schools, residential care facilities for children and young adults, half-way houses, and even homes for the aged – all operated by faith-based organizations.” She further emphasized that the challenges facing our nation and the world today are not one-dimensional, they are complex and intractable and cannot be resolved by a single approach or by only one segment of society working towards a solution.
In closing, Minister Cox also encouraged the members of CPEMI, and other similar Non-Government Organizations, Faith Based Organisations and Civil Society Organisations, to continue to partner with the Ministry.
Also in attendance were Member of Parliament for Laventille West and Minister of National Security, Mr. Fitzgerald Hinds; Member of Parliament for St. Augustine, Ms Khadijah Amen; General Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies, Reverend Sonny Williams; Assistant Bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies (Trinidad and Tobago), Revered Anthony Roberts; and Reverend Dr Melch Pope.
The Ministry remains committed to developing partnerships in an effort to ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind.