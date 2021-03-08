Port-of-Spain --- In observance of International Women’s Day commemorated globally on 8 March, each year, Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator the Honourable Donna Cox attended a breakfast meeting hosted by the ladies of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain to mark the occasion. Among those in attendance were the Minister of Education, Senator the Honourable Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, Chief Executive Officer of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation, Ms. Diane Lackan, as well as female Councillors and staff of the Corporation.
During the event, Minister Cox took the opportunity to interact with the Councillors and share some insightful thoughts on how women are breaking the glass ceiling as well as highlight some of the ways in which women have excelled in their leadership roles, in politics, and at the community level.
The Minister also expressed that there is need for urgent collaboration for the appropriate and effective mobilisation of resources at the local level to provide assistance to those in need, especially those vulnerable groups living on the margins of society; as well as women and children, whose capacities to manage the impacts of COVID-19 may have been compromised. In this regard, she indicated her intentions to meet with the Corporation soon, to present information on the various grants and services offered by the Ministry.
Among some additional advice given was for women to keep striving for success and sit at the table where decisions are made. Minister Cox stated her firm belief that as women, ‘we have superpowers due to our ability to be nurturing, empathetic and motivated by challenges.’ She urged the attendees to explore all facets of life that will make them better leaders, mothers, teachers and positive influencers in society.
Minister Cox concluded the meeting by stating: “I am confident that the transformative roles that many of us here today undoubtedly continue to play ensures that not a single one of our mothers, sisters, daughters or grandmothers is left behind”.