MSDFS and Ministry of Labour meet to discuss closer work relations

Senator the Honourable Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services(MSDFS) and members of her Executive met today with Minister of Labour, The Honourable Stephen Mc Clashie, and his Executive Team at the Ministry’s Head Office on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.
The discussions focussed on strategies to deepen the collaboration between the two Ministries. Recognizing some similarities in the mandates of the two Ministries, Minister Cox emphasised the importance of an integrated approach that will lead to better outcomes for vulnerable citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. A data sharing Memorandum of Understanding was discussed as a potential strategy to support the implementation of various initiatives of both Ministries. Both Ministers agreed on the need for collaboration to ensure equal opportunities for training and employment among vulnerable individuals, to help them transition from a grant recipient status to independent and sustainable livelihoods.
Minister Cox also indicated that there was a role for the Ministry of Labour to play in helping to provide mediation and dispute resolution services to NGOs and civil society organizations, under her Ministry’s purview. Minister Mc Clatchie gave the undertaking that his Ministry stands ready to provide all necessary support aimed at improving the quality of life of the vulnerable citizens served by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.
The meeting ended with a brief presentation to the Ministry of Labour on the various grants available at the Ministry inclusive of public assistance and disability grants, food support, senior citizens pension, housing repairs, sanitation and electrical wiring grants, as well as the Sowing and Empowerment through Entrepreneurship (SEED) Programme.