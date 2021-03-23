Tuesday March 23, 2021 --- Staff of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) came out in their numbers on Friday 19th March, displaying their mismatched, colourful and trendy socks in commemoration of World Down Syndrome Day which is celebrated annually on 21st March.
The various divisions of the Ministry wholeheartedly and excitedly participated in the Lots of Socks campaign which was originally initiated by Down Syndrome International.
Understanding that the disorder is caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy chromosome 21 and chromosomes according to Down Syndrome Scotland look like socks, the MSDFS contacted the Down Syndrome Family Network (DSFN) to aid in their sock sale within the Ministry and the staff support was overwhelming.
The encouragement to support the cause was undertaken as part of the MSDFS ongoing internal Values, Attitudes and Behaviours (VABs) campaign whereby the campaign’s objective is to encourage the Ministry’s core values. In this instance, the focus was on Inclusivity, Compassion and Respect. The VABs campaign is carded to be introduced nationwide soon and attempts to convert negative societal norms into more positivity and resilience within the nation.
The ‘socks support’ effort coincided with the annual Down Syndrome Conference hosted by the DSFN where Senator the Honourable, Donna Cox, Minister of Social Development and Family Services delivered remarks to commemorate the occasion.