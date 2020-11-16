Monday November 16, 2020 --- The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) recently hosted a week of activities to mark Divali 2020, inclusive of a Deya Decorating challenge which formed part of its ongoing internal Values, Attitudes and Behaviours (VABs) campaign. The contest sparked a positive competitive atmosphere as individuals as well as departments entered with the hope of showcasing their talent as they observed the rich culture of our country.
In keeping with the value messaging Divali signifies – Light over darkness and Good over evil, such initiatives continue at the Ministry to encourage a culture where positive values are lived out in employees’ actions and morals encouraging respect for each other and in turn, our external clients and customers.
Participant’s submissions were judged on originality, workmanship, materials used and overall presentation. Within the departmental category, the MSDFS Legal Services team secured the first prize with the Monitoring & Evaluation Division and NGO Unit coming in second and third place respectively. Amanda Ramlalsingh of the PS Secretariat placed first in the individual category while Reshma Lakhan (Social Welfare) placed second and Maxine Hunte (Social Investigation Division) came in third.
On Friday November 13th, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Sheila Seecharan, in her remarks on behalf of the Minister and Executive Team, at the brief prize giving ceremony, expressed how delighted she was that the initiative garnered such participation and she encouraged persons to maintain their team spirit, and fervour, as it definitely was aligned to the thrust of the VABs campaign.
The VABs concept was first introduced in Chapter 4 of the National Development Plan (Vision 2030) and spoke to the need for a cultural shift in our value system in order to transform our society. It was relaunched within the Ministry in August 2020 and plays a significant role in the transformation of the workplace by encouraging better work ethics and higher productivity. The next phase of the VABs campaign will be the external roll out where all citizens will be engaged in the process of transforming our society through positive values, attitudes and behaviours and adopting a new way of life.