The Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service (TTMPS) will receive 800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was procured by the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government (MRDLG), as part of the national vaccination drive in the fight against COVID19.
In a release on Monday, the MRDLG said many of the TTMPS officers received their first dose when the Ministry of Health vaccinated frontline workers, however, other officers will now be able to receive the inoculation.
RDLG Minister Kazim Hosein said he would be content in having the full force of the Municipal Police Service vaccinated as well as members of staff with high exposure risk at the ministry and within the Municipal Corporations.
"I would like to especially thank my colleague, Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh as well as all frontline workers for their continued dedication to service during this dreadful pandemic. I am also very grateful that our essential workers are recipients of these vaccines so that they can continue to ensure safety and security to all citizens across our beloved country.
“We must all adhere to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health - Wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance. We are in this fight together and we will overcome this together," Hosein said.
He noted that in the upcoming week many local government personnel will receive the jab on designated days, as advised by the Minister of Health.
"Many of our local government practitioners have been recipients of the first dose of the vaccine and we continue to encourage the others to take the opportunity."
The MRDLG encouraged citizens to stay at home and reminded essential workers and others who find themselves in public spaces, to comply with instructions of police officers, to be safe, and to follow all Public Health Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. -