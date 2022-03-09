Nagico turns 40

Founded in 1982, The NAGICO Group provides a variety of property and casualty as well as life and health products and risk solutions to its customers throughout the Caribbean. The company’s risk adjusted capital is at the very strong level as per AM Best’s Capital Adequacy Rating Guidelines. Headquartered in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, the company is one of the strongest insurers in the region. To learn more about NAGICO, visit www.nagico.com.