National Energy and LABIDCO Launch Virtual Tours

The Union and La Brea Industrial Estates and the Ports of Brighton and Galeota can now be virtually toured as the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd and the La Brea Industrial Development Company (LABIDCO) launched this new initiative which was brought on by the restrictions of Covid-19.
In a joint statement from National Energy and LABIDCO last week, the companies stated that the tours give the viewer a 360experience of the companies’ ports and estates, allowing them to participate in a vivid, detailed, interactive walkthrough of the following facilities:
- Union Industrial Estate
- La Brea Industrial Estate
- Port of Brighton
- Port of Galeota
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two entities facilitated in-person site visits to its ports and estates by potential investors and customers, however, the limits placed on public gatherings and foreign travel via the Public Health Regulations have made these activities difficult, and in some instances, impossible.
“As a result, the companies are utilising safe, and innovative ways to showcase their assets to regional and international stakeholders-while leveraging the use of technology. Regional expansion and increased use of technology are both strategic objectives of the companies. These 360-virtual tours also present an exciting and unique opportunity to market T&T’s energy’s assets on a 24 hour-basis, with no limits to geographical location,” the statement said.
It noted that the viewer can see current tenants and available plots while touring the estates.
Tags and hotspots provide the viewer with additional information and clicking on the drones gives an aerial view of various parts of the facilities.
Each tour includes a virtual map with location pins that allow the user to move to specific locations and an “About” section that provides potential investors and customers with pertinent information on the companies’ ports and estates.