At the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT), the safety of our staff and customers are our priority.
The public is advised that NIBTT’s locations are opened between the hours of 8:00am to 1:00pm.
To make contribution payments, customers can use any of the following methods:
- ONLINE - log on to www.nibtt.net
- Pay by Cash - over the counter, or
- Pay By cheque - using drop boxes onsite.
Submissions of claims will be by appointment only. Walk-in services will include Funeral Grant claims to be processed same day as well as Social Welfare requests for Burial Grants.
All other services will be temporarily suspended.
LIMITED SERVICES AT FOLLOWING SERVICE CENTRES:
Customers of the Luis Street, Rio Claro, Sangre Grande, Siparia, and Princes Town locations are asked to make contribution payments online or visit a nearby Service Centre to remit cash payments and transact business. Persons with claim appointments for these locations will be contacted to reschedule, however, walk-in services will include Funeral Grant claims to be processed same day as well as Social Welfare requests for Burial Grants. Customers are advised to visit NIBTT's website at www.nibtt.net for more information or contact NIBTT directly at customercare@nibtt.net or contact625-4NIS (4647).