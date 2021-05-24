At the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT), the safety of our staff and customers is our priority. The public is advised that NIBTT’s Corporate Headquarters AND the following Service Centres, will open during the hours of 8:00am to 1:00pm:
- Luis Street
- San Fernando
- Chaguanas
- Arima
- Rio Claro
- Tobago
All other NIBTT Service Centres will be closed to the public until further notice.
To make contribution payments, customers are advised to use any of the following methods: · ONLINE - log on to www.nibtt.net
- Pay by Cash - over the counter
- Pay By cheque - using drop boxes onsite
Claim submissions will be by appointment. Funeral Grant Claims and requests for Social Welfare Burial Grants, will continue to be a walk-in service.
All other services are temporarily suspended. Customers are advised to visit NIBTT's website at www.nibtt.net or contact NIBTT directly at customercare@nibtt.net or call 625-4NIS (4647).