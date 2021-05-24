At the National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT), the safety of our staff and customers is our priority. The public is advised that NIBTT’s Corporate Headquarters AND the following Service Centres, will open during the hours of 8:00am to 1:00pm:

  • Luis Street
  • San Fernando
  • Chaguanas
  • Arima
  • Rio Claro
  • Tobago

All other NIBTT Service Centres will be closed to the public until further notice.

To make contribution payments, customers are advised to use any of the following methods: · ONLINE - log on to www.nibtt.net

  • Pay by Cash - over the counter
  • Pay By cheque - using drop boxes onsite

Claim submissions will be by appointment. Funeral Grant Claims and requests for Social Welfare Burial Grants, will continue to be a walk-in service.

All other services are temporarily suspended. Customers are advised to visit NIBTT's website at www.nibtt.net or contact NIBTT directly at customercare@nibtt.net or call 625-4NIS (4647).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday singled out the candlelight vigils “organised and paid for by the UNC” which was “trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt” as a major contributory factor in the spike in Covid infections. 

Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

What is your plan to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of the Covid-19 pandemic?

This was the question Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar repeatedly asked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.

Govt, business for key talks

Govt, business for key talks

THE GOVERNMENT will be holding a meeting with various business organisations to discuss Covid-19-related business concerns tomorrow.

Several of the organisations are hopeful that a positive outcome will be reached, as non-essential businesses along with restaurants had to shut their doors due to the restrictions imposed in April and May with a further extension to July 4.

Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Frontline doctors and nurses who are under strain due to increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths are being encouraged to reach out for mental health support if they need it.

Food Bank for the desperate

Food Bank for the desperate

Trinidad and Tobago is now one year into the Covid-19 pandemic and many families are facing economic hardship, some unable to provide meals for their loved ones.