Port of Spain, Trinidad: Monday, March 29, 2021: As part of an ongoing roadshow designed to engage stakeholders and network with sponsors across Trinidad and Tobago, the National Carnival Commission of Trinidad and Tobago continued the roll out of its innovative digital cultural platform, Trinidad and Tobago Carnival World, at a Sponsors’ Forum at the Shaw Park Complex, Lower Scarborough, Tobago on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Before an audience comprising several influential stakeholders, including the Chief Secretary and Secretary of Culture, Tourism and Transportation, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the Honourable Ancil Dennis, the NCC showcased its one-of-a-kind online platform designed to market Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural and tourism assets to the region and the world.
In his welcome address, NCC Chairman, Winston “Gypsy” Peters heralded the meeting as an encouraging sign in bringing together various members with the Tobago community and uniting them in a common pursuit to further strengthen brand Tobago.
“I am pleased to report that this platform is very quickly evolving into its own as a digital cultural landscape. One that promotes, preserves and protects our Carnival and cultural capital. One that stands to celebrate Tobago’s heritage like never before,” Peters said.
“We strongly encourage you today to not see Trinidad and Tobago Carnival World as solely an NCC thing, or a Trinidad thing, or a Tobago thing. It is a we thing…and as a we thing, it is up to each and every one of us to make sure that it reaches its greatest potential and delivers on its most important promise,” Peters added.
THA Chief Secretary added his professional endorsement of the platform, signalling the THA as one of a respective entities that must play a pivotal role in the platform’s evolution and development in promoting Tobago to the world.
During Friday’s forum, NCC treated its guests to a video presentation that showcased many of the platform’s capabilities and much of its content as a digital entertainment ecosystem that celebrates Tobago’s rich culture and deeply ingrained history, employing features such as an interactive online digital archive, live and pre-recorded streams, and access to partner services and products.
In sharing details of the platform’s promotional plan with the audience, NCC Commissioner, Jacqueline Springer-Dillon called the platform a “digital projection of our Trinbago selves.”
She added, “Ensuring that this nostalgic, cultural space reaches the eyes of potential and existing audiences worldwide is a task that the NCC does not take lightly.”
“We understand that the extent of engagement, and by extension, every single viewed ad of our sponsors’ products on the site may be enough to generate a sale and build recognition as a preferred brand for customers in search of solutions,” Springer-Dillon said.
Since the launch of tntCarnivalWorld.com in February of this year, the site has amassed more than 10,000 unique visitors and more than 2000 subscribers from countries such as the US, the UK, Canada, China, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Germany. Regionally, subscribers hail from Jamaica, Barbados, and Grenada.
And the numbers keep growing.
The NCC sincerely thanks the Tobago House of Assembly, the Tobago Festivals Commission and all the Sponsors’ Forum attendees, as well as longstanding stakeholders – TTCBA, TUCO, and Pan Trinbago; project sponsors – the Shanghai Construction Group, Digicel, Angostura Limited, National Petroleum Marketing, and Westshore Medical; and broadcast partner, TTT Limited.
Free and open to the public, NCC Trinidad and Tobago Carnival World (tntcarnivalworld.com) offers an experience beyond virtual.