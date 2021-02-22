Don’t be afraid to report rape to the police.

This is the advice of head of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne.

Guy-Alleyne was responding to the lead story in yesterday’s Sunday Express in which a 23-year-old woman related her ordeal of being raped for five hours by Joel Balcon, aka Devon Charles, the main suspect in the kidnap-murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, and how the police dismissed her attempt to report the crime.