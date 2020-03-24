The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT), takes the welfare and safety of our customers, members of the general public, and our employees very seriously. To minimize against the spread of COVID-19, and to encourage social distancing at NIBTT’s locations, ONLY ESSENTIAL SERVICES will be undertaken from Wednesday 25th March 2020 until further notice.
Customers should visit our Service Centres ONLY for the following reasons:
• To make Contribution Payments by cash
• To apply for a Funeral Grant
Only a Drop-Box Service will apply for the following submissions:
• Contribution Payments by cheque
• All other Claim forms
• Social Welfare forms
(Please ensure that all submissions in the Dropbox are sealed in envelopes).
The NIBTT is also making it easier for our customers to contact us via our new temporary numbers:
687-1696
687-3628
687-3681
687-3447
686-9654
Customers can also contact the NIBTT at 625-4NIS, email us at customercare@nibtt.net or log on to the website at www.nibtt.net for more information or to use our online payment facility.
The NIBTT is well positioned to navigate through this challenging period of the COVID-19 situation while having care and compassion for our customers as an uppermost consideration in our business decisions. We ask that you take personal responsibility to protect yourselves, your families and other loved ones.