There is no Covid-19 outbreak at the Scarborough General Hospital (SGH).
In a news release on Thursday, the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) said that Covid-19 clusters are fairly common in large organizations and medical facilities all around the world.
"Since the start of the pandemic, there has been clusters of Covid-19 cases from time to time at some medical facilities on the Island.
"Hospitals and health care facilities will always be a space where viruses can spread. It is where sick people go. The hospital is fully operational and remains unaffected by the current cluster of Covid-19 cases," the TRHA said.
It noted that usually when a case is identified, all protocols kick in, from sanitization to swabbing. Wards are regularly sanitised, and each bed is sanitised after a patient is discharged.
The TRHA also listed its policy for the admission of patients to the hospital, which constitutes of the following:
1. To swab those patients who present to the Accident and Emergency Department, are suspected of having COVID-19 and require hospital admission.
2. To swab patients who are for elective surgery and those patients are required to have a negative PCR result before admission.
3. To swab a patient who has already been admitted to the hospital and shows symptoms of COVID-19. This happens even if they previously had a negative COVID-19 result.
"Scarborough General Hospital has about 1,200 staff spread across the facility. There is a cluster of 18 Covid-19 cases at the moment. All protocols have been observed for sanitisation, testing, contact tracing, isolation and monitoring, as is the norm. Due to the rapid antigen testing initiated on the Island, the situation was able to be quickly managed.
"Currently, Covid-19 cases are either at home or at the Covid-19 treatment facilities. Contact tracing and isolation of any primary contact is part of the prevention of recurrent infection of any person. The follow-up of these persons is done by the County Medical Officer for Health (CMOH). The CMOH also makes the determination of how a Covid-19 positive person is managed," the TRHA noted.
The TRHA said it continues to encourage all persons to practice the Public Health guidelines of regular washing of hands, wearing face coverings, and social distancing.
In addition, the TRHA is on an island-wide campaign to vaccinate priority groups including health care workers against Covid-19.