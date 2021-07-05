coronavirus

In what is probably one of the lowest Covid-19 numbers in almost two months, Tobago has recorded just one new Covid-19 infection and no deaths.

Additionally, the Division of Health, Wellness and family development noted that there were nine discharges, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 111.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at June 4:

New Cases - 1

Active cases - 111

Patients in State isolation - 27

Patients in Home isolation - 80

Patients in ICU - 1

Patients at Step-down facility - 3

Discharges - 9

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested - 8,105

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 906

Total recovered patients - 768

total deaths - 27

Total 1st dose vaccinations - 9,866

Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 5,510

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trini stranded in US dies of Covid

Trini stranded in US dies of Covid

Trinidadian Akil Inniss, who was stuck in the United States due to Trinidad and Tobago’s border closure, will never get the chance to return home as he contracted Covid-19 and died of the virus last month.

Inniss left Trinidad a week before the borders closed in March 2020 to go to New York to seek medical attention.

Recommended for you