In what is probably one of the lowest Covid-19 numbers in almost two months, Tobago has recorded just one new Covid-19 infection and no deaths.
Additionally, the Division of Health, Wellness and family development noted that there were nine discharges, bringing the total number of active cases on the island to 111.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at June 4:
New Cases - 1
Active cases - 111
Patients in State isolation - 27
Patients in Home isolation - 80
Patients in ICU - 1
Patients at Step-down facility - 3
Discharges - 9
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 8,105
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 906
Total recovered patients - 768
total deaths - 27
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 9,866
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 5,510
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).