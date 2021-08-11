Residents in South-East Trinidad who are serviced by the Navet Water Treatment Plant are being advised to expect a disruption in their supply of pipe-borne water for a 26-hour period beginning on Thursday.
A statement from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Wednesday said the disruption, to facilitate emergency repair works to a ruptured 36-inch diameter transmission pipeline at Mango Road, Tabaquite, will take effect from 4.00 a.m. on Thursday until 6:00 a.m. on Friday.
Areas that will be affected include: Princes Town, Manahambre, Iere Village, Williamsville, Tabaquite, Reform, Harmony Hall, Morne Roche Quarry Road, Piparo, Whiteland, Sisters Road, Brothers Road, Hardbargain, Rio Claro, Parts of Mayaro, Tableland, New Grant, Parts of Moruga, St. Mary’s, Ste Madeleine, Cedar Hill, Borde Narve, Monkey Town, Barrackpore, Penal Rock Road, Rochard Road, Rochard Douglas Road, Clarke Road, Lengua, Golconda, Retrench, Corinth, Palmyra, Reform, Mt. Stewart, St. Charles, St. Clements, Malgretoute and environs.
WASA has advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the service to normalize to some of the affected areas, in accordance with pipe borne water supply schedules, however, a limited truck borne service will be available upon request.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.