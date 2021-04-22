The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised that customers in parts of South West Trinidad served by the Savonetta Booster Station, will experience a disruption in their pipe-borne water on Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
WASA said the disruption is necessary due to planned electrical maintenance work being conducted at the Savonetta Booster Station.
The areas to be affected include Plaisance Park, Marabella, San Fernando, Pleasantville, Cocoyea, Green Acres, Union Hall, Duncan Village, Palmiste, Sunkist, Esperance, Debe, Gulf View, Bel Air, La Romaine, Woodland, San Francique, Avocat, South Oropouche, Rousillac, Aripero, La Brea, Penal, Siparia and Quarry Village.
WASA also advised customers that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe-borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas following the completion of the works.
In the interim, a limited truck-borne water service will be available upon request.
Customers seeking further information or assistance, are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.