Residents of Marabella and environs will be without their regular supply of pipe-borne water today due to repair work being conducted on a ruptured transmission pipeline.
According to the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), there has been delay in the completion of repairs to a ruptured 21-inch diameter transmission pipeline, located along the San Fernando Bypass, Marabella, in the vicinity of TOSL.
WASA said ongoing emergency repair works are expected to be completed by 9:00 p.m. today.
Areas affected by the delay in repair works include:
- Marabella
- Gopaul Lands
- Maraj Lands
- Harmony Hall
WASA has advised customers that it may take up to 24 hours for the service to normalize to some affected areas in accordance with pipe borne water supply schedules.
Customers seeking further information or assistance, are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426.