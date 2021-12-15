Forest Island

“Forest Island” – Photography, “Drone photography of the Santa Cruz morning mist”

Artist: Christopher Anderson is a very popular photographer whose work focuses on landscape and nature as well as traditional life in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago’s November Members’ Exhibition opened on Friday 26th November, 2021 at the society’s headquarters in Federation Park. The 112 works of 64 member artists represent a cross-section of genre of Visual Art, artistic styles, and sizes. The artists are a true representation of our Trinidadian and Tobagonian people – young & old, established & emerging, longtime & new members, first time & seasoned exhibitors.

Beach House

"Beach House” - Paper collage - Pure crisp sea air, cool coconut water, texture of garden flowers…this is what heals the soul; its holy water.

Artist: Kvita Mongroo is a Trinidadian/Canadian artist who studied art at Naparima Girls’ High School. Though tertiary education led her to pursue Philosophy and Public Policy, art has remained a constant passion for the last twenty years. Her work primarily focuses on still life and scenery in the West Indies. She believes that the lightness of the enriched but relaxed atmosphere of the Caribbean is best captured through the innocence and imprecision of the paper collage medium. This meticulous technique allows for a deceptively simple play of colour, pattern and texture, resulting in the joyful mosaic that is island life.

The exhibition itself is a reflection of how our artists have worked to raise their own personal bars to produce the pieces on show. Several members of the Board of the Art Society explain that it is very rewarding to see such an awesome response from its membership and a delight to see this body of work pulled together into such a well-balanced exhibition by the curatorial team with the assistance of some participating artists. This collection of works comprises some names that are well known such asDeborah Clement, Chis Anderson and Kvita Mongroo. Also very popular, are some of our trending artists such as Joy Luk Pat, Saara Ali-Browne, Junnel Lewis and artists from recently held “Art For Us” exhibition, Sherron Harford, Caroline Camacho and Rebecca Ferrier to name a few. There are several other very talented member artists whose works are a part of this collection.

In addition to Covid Health protocols being in place at the gallery, our curatorial team has worked diligently to facilitate the safety of our visitors by putting together an online reservation form which one can access via the link https://forms.gle/QmBzVoGxjC1bYZon8 (available on our FB and IG pages - @artsocietytt) which allows ASTT to control the flow of visitors. Please also note that parking is available and admission is FREE.

Although many things are different from the norm, one of the things that remain is our People’s Choice competition, so do take an extra minute when visiting the gallery to drop you vote into the red box. This will be awarded at the close of the exhibition. The President’s award will also be announced at that time.

eyes that see

“eyes that see” - Collage “A collaged drawing on vision & perception”

Artist: Deborah Clement has spent ‘a lifetime’ teaching Art at both secondary and tertiary levels. Remembering the destructive anxiety over accidents or “spoiled” artwork, often prevalent at all modes and levels of creation, she has decided to explore the ‘deliberate accident’ and the challenge of shaping, resolving what began as heuristic, open-ended experimental “play” and “mess” into a more concise and clearer message.

A big part of the development of artists and their art, is the support they receive from members of the public, the private and corporate sectors and their peers, who visit the gallery and enjoy their creativity. The greatest support, however, is through the purchase of these works of art. Companies are encouraged to acquire works of art from this exhibition and in so doing, benefit from the 100% Corporation Tax Incentive initiative that has been put in place by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to encourage growth in the creative sector.

The Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago also takes this opportunity to wish the Women in Art Organization of Trinidad and Tobago, whose membership reflects many of ASTT’s own members, CONGRATULATIONS! on its 25thAnniversary.

