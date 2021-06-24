The Ministry of National Security, through the Office Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM), has been coordinating the assistance given by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to the Government and people of Suriname, following recent events of widespread flooding in that country.
On Tuesday, a Caribbean Airlines airfreight filled with supply and relief items at a weight of approximately 7,314.40 kg., departed the Piarco International Airport for Suriname.
The relief items were officially requested by Suriname and included household and sanitary supplies, face masks, cots, tarpaulins, mosquito nets and IR FDA-approved thermometers.
Under the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency’s (CDEMA’s) Regional Response Mechanism (RRM), Trinidad and Tobago acts as lead in the Southern Sub-Regional Focal Point. Trinidad and Tobago’s mandate as lead is to provide support to countries that fall under this regional arrangement. Suriname is one of three sub-regions, the others being Grenada and Guyana.
Following a series of meetings chaired by the CDEMA, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago under the directive of the Office of the Prime Minister, responded by initiating a series of relief efforts. These efforts are being coordinated by the Ministry of National Security’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).
The Government of Trinidad and Tobago will continue to uphold its mandate to provide support to our brothers and sisters, during their period of recovery.