Tobago has recorded one more Covid-19 death, bring the Covid-19 death toll on the island to 17.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, the most recent fatality is a 59-year-old man with co-morbidities.
In addition to the death, there were 33 new cases of viral infection recorded within the last 24 hours while 11 persons were discharged from Covid-19 facilities.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island is 192.
Following is Tobago's clinical Covid-19 update as at June 8:
New cases - 33
Active cases - 192
Patients in State isolation - 24
Patients in Home isolation - 157
Patients in ICU - 1
Patients at Step-down facility - 10
Discharges - 11
New deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 6,750
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 655
Total recovered patients - 446
Total deaths - 17
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 6,538
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 307
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).