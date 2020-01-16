POS, Trinidad, Thursday January 16, 2020 – After a 6-year hiatus, the fete which first defined what is now known as “the premium all-inclusive experience” returns to redefine that very experience. The event promises to not only meet attendees’ expectations, but to surpass them.
ONE Fete is well-known to provide the best of the best in event attractions – gourmet food, flowing ultra-premium drinks, entertainment headliners and an incredible vibe which, to this day, many would argue, remains unmatched.
Valmiki Maharaj, Creative Director of the 2020 installment fete guarantees patrons everything they know about ONE, plus more. “Expect a redefinition of the words ‘premium all-inclusive;’ an elevation; an upgrade,” he said.
Val went on to explain the excitement building as he and the Ultimate Events team, promoters of the fete, get ready to reveal all on Saturday. “The entire crew – creative, logistics and planning, designers, craftsmen, our gracious sponsors, and so many others have all been working tirelessly to ensure the finished product, the Oval in all its beautiful glory, abundant with food, drinks and vibe, leaves attendees wanting more…and more…ONE more time. The event will be #ONENotToMiss” Val assured.
ONE Fete takes place at the Queen’s Park Oval this Saturday, January 18, and includes performances from a cast of popular DJ’s and headlining soca acts including Machel Montano, Kes, Voice, Swappi and others. For tickets, call the ONE Hotline at 868-357-0293.