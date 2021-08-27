coronavirus

The island of Tobago has recorded one more Covid-19 death.

A news se from the Division of Health, Wellness and family Development on Friday stated that the fatality was a 56-year-old female with co-morbidities.

According to the release, 39 new cases of the Covid-19 virus was recorded while a similar number of Covid patients were discharged.

There are 474 active cases of the virus on the island.

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at August 26:

New cases - 39

Active cases - 474

Patients in State isolation - 37

Patients in Home isolation - 431

Patients in ICU - 6

Patients at Step-down facility - 0

Discharges - 39

New deaths - 1

Total persons tested - 12,651

Total positive cases (March 2020-present) - 2,123

Total recovered patients - 1,586

Total deaths - 63

Total 1st dose vaccinations - 17,961

Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 12,895

