The island of Tobago has recorded one more Covid-19 death.
A news se from the Division of Health, Wellness and family Development on Friday stated that the fatality was a 56-year-old female with co-morbidities.
According to the release, 39 new cases of the Covid-19 virus was recorded while a similar number of Covid patients were discharged.
There are 474 active cases of the virus on the island.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at August 26:
New cases - 39
Active cases - 474
Patients in State isolation - 37
Patients in Home isolation - 431
Patients in ICU - 6
Patients at Step-down facility - 0
Discharges - 39
New deaths - 1
Total persons tested - 12,651
Total positive cases (March 2020-present) - 2,123
Total recovered patients - 1,586
Total deaths - 63
Total 1st dose vaccinations - 17,961
Total 2nd dose vaccinations - 12,895