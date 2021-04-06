Tobago has recorded one more case of the Covid-19 virus.
In a press release on Tuesday, the Division of Health, Wellness and family Development stated that one new case of COVID-19 had been recorded, bringing the total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island to 14.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at April 5, 2021, 10:00pm:
Number of new cases = 1
Number of active COVID-19 cases = 14
Number of discharges = 0
Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 3531
Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 176
Overall number of deaths = 2
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).