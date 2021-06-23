Heritage Petroleum Company Limited has issued a statement indicating a minor oil spill at Weber Trace, Palo Seco, has been brought under control.
The company stated that on Monday it responded to reports of oil being seen in the yards of three residents of Weber Trace by dispatching a Spill Response Team to the location.
Heritage said an inspection determined the source of the leak to be a corroded flowline, and that the oil had leaked into about 300 feet of a nearby drain as well as a dasheen bush patch belonging to one of the residents.
"The leaks were secured, and clean-up activities were executed with a view to ensuring the health and safety of the residents. The drain was scraped free of contaminated soil and the free oil was recovered. The concrete areas were washed free of oil and air quality testing was performed throughout the process. All air quality readings were well within the acceptable parameters," Heritage noted.
It is expected, said Heritage, that due to rainfall some leaching of oil will occur. As such, the company will continue to monitor the area for this as well as air quality.
In keeping with its emergency response plan, Heritage said it has an Oil Spill Containment Crew on standby to immediately respond should it become necessary.