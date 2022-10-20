The Police Service Commission (PolSC) wishes to inform the public of the present position with the offices
of Commissioner of Police (CoP) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCoP). These offices all fall under
the remit of the PolSC. Part of the Commission’s mandate is the appointment of eligible persons to act in
these offices. This responsibility requires the Commission to nominate persons to act in the event that the
incumbent is, for reasons specified by law, unable to perform the duties of the office.
The responsibility of the PolSC in this regard is to consider and create an order-of-merit list with respect to
those who satisfy the legal requirements to fill the post and present such list to the President for nomination
to the House of Representatives. Persons are appointed in the post by the PolSC only after approval of the
nomination by the House of Representatives.
At present one of the three (3) offices of Deputy Commissioner of Police ( DCoP) is filled and the substantive
incumbent has been appointed to act as Commissioner of Police; however, no incumbent has been appointed
to act in his stead. The other two (2) offices of DCoP remain vacant.
In December, 2021 Mrs. Erla Harewood-Christopher and Mr. Wendell Williams, Assistant Commissioners of
Police (ACP) were appointed to act as DCoP in the two (2) vacant offices. The Commission anticipates these
offices will be permanently filled in 2023 following its recruitment and selection process.
In June, 2022, Mr. Wendell Williams proceeded on vacation leave from 29th June 2022 to 10th July 2022. On
21st June, 2022, the PolSC submitted the name Mr. Ramnarine Samaroo, Senior Superintendent of Police
acting as Assistant Commissioner of Police to Her Excellency the President of the Republic of Trinidad and
Tobago in keeping with the provisions of the Constitution. The nomination of Mr. Ramnarine Samaroo was
for the purpose of making an acting appointment as Deputy Commissioner of Police as a result of the absence
of Mr Williams while on vacation leave and thereafter in the vacancy consequent on the acting appointment
of the substantive holder of the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police as Commissioner of Police. To date
there has been no decision on the Commission’s nomination.
On 26th September, 2022 the PolSC was informed by the Acting Commissioner of Police that DCoP Mr
Wendell Williams would proceed on vacation leave from 9th October, 2022 prior to his compulsory retirement
from the Police Service with effect from 30th May, 2023. In accordance with the requirements of the
Constitution and the relevant Legal Notices the Commission is unable to appoint a replacement until it receives
the necessary personnel information from the TTPS in order to make its nomination to the President.
On 3rd October, 2022, the PolSC was informed that the Commissioner of Police (Ag) would be proceeding out
of the country. The Commission immediately convened to consider the matter and thereafter informed Her
Excellency the President by letter dated 5th October, 2022 of its nomination of Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher
in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. On 6th October, 2022 Her Excellency notified the House
of Representatives accordingly and on a sitting held on 11th October, 2022 the nomination was approved.
Pursuant to the approval received the Commission then appointed Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher to act as
Commissioner for the period ending 21st October 2022.