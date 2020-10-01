MT Trans Catalonia

The MT Trans Catalonia receives the Port of Brighton first load of methanol on Monday.

The Port of Brighton in La Brea had its first loadout of methanol on Monday.

This cargo of methanol was produced by Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited (CGCL), a joint venture enterprise with the National Gas Company (NGC) as one of the equity investors.

CGCL has its operation at the Union Industrial Estate, La Brea, an industrial estate owned by National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (National Energy), and which is a subsidiary of NGC.

The methanol was loaded to the vessel, MT Trans Catalonia, which anchored in Trinidad waters on Sunday.

After raising anchor on Monday, MT Trans Catalonia was accompanied by two National Energy tugs, en route to Berth 2 at the Port of Brighton, located at the La Brea Industrial Estate and owned and operated by NGC subsidiary,  La Brea Industrial Development Company Limited (LABIDCO).

Port of Brighton 1

The MT Trans Catalonia anchored just off the Port of Brighton.

Traditionally methanol has only been shipped from the Port of Point Lisas, Point Lisas Industrial Estate where petrochemical plants are located.

This development of port and marine facilities at the Port of Brighton brings an array of opportunities for the geographical space, the NGC Group of companies and the country as a whole. 

According to NGC president, Mark Loquan, “NGC remains focussed on expanding its business along the energy value chain and continues to play a pivotal role in the development of our nation’s energy sector. We have diversified our core business from what was traditionally considered midstream, to both the upstream and downstream of the gas value chain. “

This first scheduled shipment has been a successful operation, with the support of all relevant stakeholders, making this a historic event in the country’s energy history.

