ProTox has partnered with the Trinbago Knight Riders as a Sponsor for the Hero Caribbean Premier League Cricket Tournament 2022. ProTox is manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago and has been representing this country in the Caribbean region for over 25 years therefore it is most fitting for ProTox to become a proud sponsor of the Trinbago Knight Riders. “Protect What Matters Most,” is the brand’s core ethos, and as a result, is branding their official protective headgear. “The Biggest Party in Sport,” is in full swing from August 31st, 2022 in the territories of Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, St. Kitts and St. Lucia. Experience the action of the Trinbago Knight Riders with ProTox this CPL Season.
ProTox partners with the Trinbago Knight Riders to “Protect What Matters Most,” for CPL
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Independent Senator Charisse Seepersad has raised concerns over the functioning of the publi…
The Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination results will officially be released next…
Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says since the full reopening of schools last April,…
A Mayaro man, who was on the run from the police for four years for outstanding warrants of …
Piarco International Airport has been ranked the best in the Caribbean.
POLICE arrested a 22-year-old woman after they found an AR-15 assault rifle at her Morvant h…