ProTox

ProTox has partnered with the Trinbago Knight Riders as a Sponsor for the Hero Caribbean Premier League Cricket Tournament 2022. ProTox is manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago and has been representing this country in the Caribbean region for over 25 years therefore it is most fitting for ProTox to become a proud sponsor of the Trinbago Knight Riders. “Protect What Matters Most,” is the brand’s core ethos, and as a result, is branding their official protective headgear. “The Biggest Party in Sport,” is in full swing from August 31st, 2022 in the territories of Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, St. Kitts and St. Lucia. Experience the action of the Trinbago Knight Riders with ProTox this CPL Season.

