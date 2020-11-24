The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced the restart of the Point Lisas Desalination Plant following the early completion of repairs.
WASA stated that customers in parts of Central and South Trinidad, who were affected by the planned shutdown at the plant can now expect the resumption in their regular supply of pipe-borne water, after they (WASA) began receiving the delivery of water on Sunday and Monday.
The plant, which is owned and operated by the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott), is delivering 36 million gallons per day, however, work is continuing at the facility towards attaining full production and delivery of 40 million gallons per day (mgd).
WASA is advising customers that it may take up to 48 hours for the pipe-borne water supply to normalize to some areas in keeping with established schedules.
Customers in need of further information or assistance, are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.
WASA thanked its customers for their patience and understanding during this disruption in service.