The Public Relations Association of Trinidad and Tobago (PRATT) has elected a new Executive Committee for the term 2020/2022 at their Annual General Meeting, held virtually on November 5th 2020.
The members of the new PRATT Executive Committee are:
- President Ms. Sharon Farrell
- Vice President Ms. Joanne Briggs
- Treasurer Mr. Dike Noel
- Secretary Mrs. Rodelle Phillips-Simmons
- Director, Membership Ms. Bibi Khan
- Director, Digital Communications Ms. LaShaun Ramdin
- Director, Professional Development (currently vacant)
- Director, Events/Conferences (currently vacant)
The professional association which represents PR practitioners in Trinidad and Tobago was established in 1972, aimed at elevating the standard of the PR practice locally and providing support for professionals who share common goals and experiences. The new Executive is comprised seasoned professionals with vast experience and expertise in media relations, strategic communications, social media communications, event management, research and publication, crisis communications, media production and much more.
Newly elected President Sharon Farrell said she is pleased lead the new Executive and will do her part in ensuring PRATT provides continuous support to practitioners, “I look forward to working alongside this stellar group of seasoned professionals to move forward the Association’s mission of advancing the practice; serving as a voice for professionals working in the field of PR and Communications; empowering our members through support, resources and education and offering much needed guidance and support to young professionals in the field.” She acknowledged the dynamic state of digital communications and said it will be an area of focus especially as we move forward in a pandemic.
For more information on PRATT, please visit its Facebook and Instagram pages or email us info.pratt@gmail.com for more information.