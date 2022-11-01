31 October 2022 - It’s clear we’ve reached a turning point globally on the imperative of ESG. It’s no

longer just a consideration for governments and businesses to address, instead it’s gone much further,

making its way into every aspect of our lives. As PwC in the Caribbean continues the roll out of ‘The

New Equation’ - its strategy to help clients build trust and deliver sustained outcomes - the strategy

identifies ESG as critical to answering the defining challenges for global business and commits PwC to

supporting the transformation needed in the global economy.

Failing to tackle climate change , is failing our environment and communities for generations to come.

It’s with that background that last year PwC announced it received validation for its science-based

targets and reaffirmed its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.

● The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated PwC’s targets to reduce greenhouse

gas emissions by 50% in absolute terms from 2019 levels by 2030 in line with a 1.5 degree

scenario.

● PwC’s targets go beyond scope 1 & 2 emissions to include PwC’s largest indirect scope 3

emissions.

● PwC commits to decarbonising the way it operates and decoupling its business growth from

emissions.

Gerry Mahon, Partner and Net Zero leader for PwC in the Caribbean, commented, “Like our

clients, we need to build trust with our stakeholders and deliver sustained outcomes - and tackling our

climate impact is critical to both. We’re proud of the progress PwC has made to reduce our operational

carbon footprint and with initiatives like ESG Week, we can continue to support the creation of a

sustainable tomorrow for generations to come. No one individual, organisation or government can

tackle these problems alone. We need collective awareness and action to create change.”

It’s also under the backdrop of ESG that our investment in wellbeing continues to increase. Our Be

Well, Work Well programme is about forming everyday healthy habits that help fuel our six dimensions

of wellbeing — Physical, Emotional, Mental, Spiritual, Financial and Social — which are proven drivers

of performance, fulfilment and engagement. This goes beyond the traditional employee

wellness programmes focused mostly on physical health; it’s a holistic approach to a more happier

and healthier life.

On Monday, 24 October PwC in the Caribbean launched its inaugural ESG Week aimed at educating

and upskilling our partners and people led by our regional ESG leaders. They’re taking part in a

number of sessions in all areas of ESG, all done virtually to maintain a sustainable, low-carbon event

while embracing digital technologies such as the PwC metaverse.

On 27 October, PwC in the Caribbean hosted a webcast for business and government leaders

throughout the region on the topic: ESG and Net Zero: Securing a sustainable future for the

Caribbean.

Arthur Wightman, ESG Leader for PwC in the Caribbean, said, “This audience is integral to helping

make a big difference to securing a sustainable future for the Caribbean. No one entity can make a

real and lasting change without the other. At PwC we believe ESG has to be a priority for every

government and business across the Caribbean. Together we have a greater impact and can make a

big difference. The time to act is now.”

PwC has committed to transforming its business model to decarbonise its value chain, increasing

transparency, and supporting the development of robust ESG reporting frameworks and standards.

The PwC network is also engaging its clients and suppliers to support them to tackle their climate

impact.

