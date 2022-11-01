31 October 2022 - It’s clear we’ve reached a turning point globally on the imperative of ESG. It’s no
longer just a consideration for governments and businesses to address, instead it’s gone much further,
making its way into every aspect of our lives. As PwC in the Caribbean continues the roll out of ‘The
New Equation’ - its strategy to help clients build trust and deliver sustained outcomes - the strategy
identifies ESG as critical to answering the defining challenges for global business and commits PwC to
supporting the transformation needed in the global economy.
Failing to tackle climate change , is failing our environment and communities for generations to come.
It’s with that background that last year PwC announced it received validation for its science-based
targets and reaffirmed its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030.
● The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated PwC’s targets to reduce greenhouse
gas emissions by 50% in absolute terms from 2019 levels by 2030 in line with a 1.5 degree
scenario.
● PwC’s targets go beyond scope 1 & 2 emissions to include PwC’s largest indirect scope 3
emissions.
● PwC commits to decarbonising the way it operates and decoupling its business growth from
emissions.
Gerry Mahon, Partner and Net Zero leader for PwC in the Caribbean, commented, “Like our
clients, we need to build trust with our stakeholders and deliver sustained outcomes - and tackling our
climate impact is critical to both. We’re proud of the progress PwC has made to reduce our operational
carbon footprint and with initiatives like ESG Week, we can continue to support the creation of a
sustainable tomorrow for generations to come. No one individual, organisation or government can
tackle these problems alone. We need collective awareness and action to create change.”
It’s also under the backdrop of ESG that our investment in wellbeing continues to increase. Our Be
Well, Work Well programme is about forming everyday healthy habits that help fuel our six dimensions
of wellbeing — Physical, Emotional, Mental, Spiritual, Financial and Social — which are proven drivers
of performance, fulfilment and engagement. This goes beyond the traditional employee
wellness programmes focused mostly on physical health; it’s a holistic approach to a more happier
and healthier life.
On Monday, 24 October PwC in the Caribbean launched its inaugural ESG Week aimed at educating
and upskilling our partners and people led by our regional ESG leaders. They’re taking part in a
number of sessions in all areas of ESG, all done virtually to maintain a sustainable, low-carbon event
while embracing digital technologies such as the PwC metaverse.
On 27 October, PwC in the Caribbean hosted a webcast for business and government leaders
throughout the region on the topic: ESG and Net Zero: Securing a sustainable future for the
Caribbean.
Arthur Wightman, ESG Leader for PwC in the Caribbean, said, “This audience is integral to helping
make a big difference to securing a sustainable future for the Caribbean. No one entity can make a
real and lasting change without the other. At PwC we believe ESG has to be a priority for every
government and business across the Caribbean. Together we have a greater impact and can make a
big difference. The time to act is now.”
PwC has committed to transforming its business model to decarbonise its value chain, increasing
transparency, and supporting the development of robust ESG reporting frameworks and standards.
The PwC network is also engaging its clients and suppliers to support them to tackle their climate
impact.