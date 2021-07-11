The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) prioritizes the safety of our staff and customers.
The public is advised that both the Tunapuna and Princes Town Service Centres will re-open for business from Monday 12th July, 2021.
NIBTT’s Corporate Headquarters remains open and, below, is the full list of Service Centre locations which are opened from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:
- Luis Street
- San Fernando
- Chaguanas
- Arima
- Rio Claro
- Tobago
- Tunapuna
- Princes Town
All other NIBTT Service Centres (not listed above) remain closed until further notice.
To make contribution payments, customers are advised to use any of the following methods:
- ONLINE - log on to www.nibtt.net
- Pay by Cash - over the counter
- Pay By cheque - using drop boxes onsite
Claim submissions will be by appointment. Funeral Grant Claims and requests for Social Welfare Burial Grants, will continue to be a walk-in service.
All other services are temporarily suspended. Customers are advised to visit NIBTT's website at www.nibtt.net or contact NIBTT directly at customercare@nibtt.net or call 625-4NIS (4647).
All COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect at NIBTT’s locations. Customers are required to wear a face mask, sanitize and will be temperature tested before entry.
Let us all do our part to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.