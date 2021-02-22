rbl credit cards

Holders of a Republic Bank Limited (RBL) credit card will have their US dollar spending limit reduced as of next month.

In a press release on Monday, the bank said effective March 23, 2021, the US spending limit on all its credit cards will be reduced from US$12,000 to US$10,000 per billing cycle.

RBL noted that this measure was necessary to managing it foreign exchange portfolio.

According to RBL, the change will include all transactions conducted outside of Trinidad and Tobago and international online transactions where the chosen billing currency is Trinidad and Tobago dollars. However, local transactions conducted online in TT dollars or point-of-sale transactions at merchants will remain unaffected.

RBL stated that it acknowledges this decision may have on the day-to-day operations of its clients, and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Clients seeking further information regarding the change are encouraged to either contact RBL's Credit Card Centre at 627-3348 or visit its website www.republictt.com

