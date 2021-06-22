Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Tuesday met with a high-level team from BHP Trinidad and Tobago.
During the meeting Rowley received an update on BHP’s projects in Trinidad and Tobago including, Ruby/ Delaware and the deep water blocks in the North and South of East Coast Trinidad and Tobago. Discussions also focused on BHP’s plans for future development and the potential of smaller associated oil and gas plays.
The PM took the opportunity to thank Vincent Pereira, BHP's outgoing Country Manager, for his service not only at BHP, but also at a national level, and welcomed Michael Stone as the new Country Manager of BHP Trinidad and Tobago.
The Government and BHP again underscored the importance of their relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to continue working together for the benefit of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, and BHP's Corporate Affairs Manager, Dr Carla Noel-Mendez also attended the meeting.