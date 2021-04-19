Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has maintained a positive diagnosis for the Covid-19 virus.

Rowley first tested positive on April 6, and was immediately placed in isolation in Tobago.

The Office of the Prime Minister, via a press release, stated that Rowley had another test on Monday and the result came back positive.

According to the release, the PM will remain in isolation at the official residence in Blenheim, under the care and supervision of the medical professionals from the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

