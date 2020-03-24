The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) acknowledges the provision of the Salary Relief Grant as announced at the Office of the Prime Minister’s Press Conference on Monday 23rd March 2020. This Grant will allow citizens, who have lost income as a result of the implementation of COVID-19 measures, to be able to access $1500.00 per month over a 3-month period.
The management of the NIBTT wishes to advise the public that as soon as this facility is available and operationalized, further public communication by the organization will follow.