Not for the first time, the judges of the Caribbean Advertising Federation Awards have smiled upon Saltwater Studios (Caribbean) Limited. At the 2023 ADDY awards, the Port-of-Spain-based agency – known as SWS to its friends and loyal clients - collected several prizes in a competition that featured more than 550 entries from a total of 34 companies spread across six Caribbean nations.
SWS scooped up three gold ADDYs - all for the Eagle Ray Hard Seltzer brand- in the Integrated Campaign, Art Direction-Campaign, and Special Effects/Motion Graphics categories. That haul tied the company for first place for most gold awards won by Trinidad agencies this year. It was also joint third for golds won by a single company in the entire Caribbean leg of the 2023 competition. Additionally, work for Caribé, Peardrax and Pizza Hut won accolades. All in all, SWS picked up nine silvers in addition to the three golds for a total of 12 awards at the 2023 ADDYs.
Since opening its doors in 2009, SWS has now won a total of 43 gold and 89 silver ADDYs. The agency has also twice won Best in Print (Caribbean Level) awards - in 2019 and 2020 - as well as a 2020 Charlie Award for Best in Print at the 4th District Level.
This year’s tally included recognition for work in print, television, radio, and social media - highlighting SWS’ ability to deliver outstanding work for its clients across all platforms and media. Now in its fourteenth year of business, SWS aims for nothing less than to be a leader in local, regional, and international advertising. Offering clients top-class creativity born from the company’s all-inclusive culture of collaboration, professionalism and open communication, SWS provides the full range of advertising and marketing services - including concept creation, brand strategy, media planning, digital management, website development, events, PR, research and production. All at a level consistent with the industry’s very best.
SWS thanks its present, past and future clients for the opportunity to make effective, engaging and award-winning advertising together.