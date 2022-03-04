Samsung Galaxy S22 series is off to a record-breaking start.

SAMSUNG Electronics has announced its category-redefining Galaxy S22 smartphones and Galaxy Tab S8 series are available in markets around the world following record-breaking preorders.
In a release, it said the Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 series saw more preorders within the first week than any other Samsung smartphone and tablet to date.
Preorders for the Galaxy S22 series have more than doubled those of the Galaxy S21 series. Driving more than 60 per cent of sales so far was the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Galaxy Tab S8 series preorders also more than doubled preorder numbers for the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Driving approximately 50 per cent of sales so far was the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
Bryan Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing Office, Samsung Electronics’ MX Business said, “We’re thrilled that these devices have already become among our most popular ever. At Samsung, we remain committed to offering boundary-pushing innovation and these new devices not only provide more choices for Galaxy fans, but access to the full Galaxy ecosystem of devices and partners for a truly connected experience. We cannot wait for users to live their lives more easily and connect with others more seamlessly.”
The Galaxy S22 and S22+ break the rules with unmatched Nightography and AI advancements for the best photos and videos on a Galaxy device.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note.
The Galaxy Tab S8 series is available in three models — Tab S8, S8+, and the first-ever, Tab S8 Ultra. This flagship tablet lineup is the boldest Samsung has ever offered with powerful multitasking performance, a truly immersive display and super-smooth S Pen, and access to an open ecosystem to work and play like never before.