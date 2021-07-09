July 9, 2021 - (Trinidad and Tobago) – Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 and newer will offer HBO Max, the streaming platform operated by WarnerMedia. With the arrival of the new platform, Trinidad and Tobago families can now enjoy a wide collection of films and TV shows for the whole family, ranging from to Harry Potter and The Matrix to Friends and Game of Thrones.
“Samsung TVs have the best imaging and sound technologies on the market, providing consumers with an immersive experience to watch any content. This partnership will reinforce our commitment to offer varied entertainment options for the whole family,” says Celso Barros, Senior Manager of Visual Display for Samsung Latin America.
How to download HBO Max on supported Samsung Smart TVs
To download the HBO Max app, the Samsung Smart TV must be connected to Internet. Once that is confirmed, go to the app store, located on the left of the TV home bar; type “HBO Max” into the search icon, select the application and click Download.
A subscription is needed for sign in, however, existing subscribers to the HBO linear channel via participating partners will be able to access HBO Max at no additional cost. New customers can sign up at HBOMax.com or via Samsung Checkout.
- Available for all Samsung TV models in the 2020 – 2021 portfolio and for Samsung 4K (or higher) TVs since 2016 model.
- The time between the release and availability of an app may vary. The app needs an internet connection to download and work properly. The Samsung Smart TV platform is used by content providers to provide apps. Content providers can remove apps from the Smart TV platform or stop supporting them at any time. Use of some applications may be subject to agreements with third-party service providers. Some features, apps and services require consent to the collection and use of personal information and/or separately sold accessories. Subscription or contracting costs may be charged by application developers.