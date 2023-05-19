Standard Distributors Limited (SDL) has been named RCA's Distributor and Retailer in Trinidad
and Tobago and Barbados, demonstrating its commitment to providing low-cost, high-quality
products while cultivating profitable business partnerships. This announcement demonstrates
SDL's dedication to providing outstanding service to its customers and partners.
SDL, an ANSA McAL Group company and a leading furniture and appliance retailer since 1945,
believes that the addition of RCA, one of the most well-known brands in the appliance and
electronics industries, will provide consumers with even more affordable options.
"RCA is a fantastic yet reasonably priced brand that offers a diverse range of appliances and
electronics." "By July 1st, 2023, we anticipate that the full range of products will be available at
all Standard showrooms in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, as well as on the Standard
website at www.standardtt.com," said Nicholas Sabga, Managing Director.
Several RCA products are already in stock, including a 59-inch Smart TV for $3,399 - the
market's lowest price for a television of that size - and many other small appliances.
"At SDL, our goal continues to be to provide you with the best products at the best prices, as
evidenced by our recent Best Price Guarantee campaign, which matches the price of identical
items at other specific retailers, and we will continue to seek out the best value for our
customers," Sabga added.
SDL has nine locations throughout the Caribbean, including Mt Hope, Grand Bazaar, Arima,
Pennywise Plaza in Chaguanas, Coffee Street San Fernando, Princes Town, St James, Canaan
Tobago, and one in Barbados, and retails furniture, appliances, electronics, and home decor.