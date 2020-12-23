Wednesday December 23, 2020 --- Referring to it as the most ‘Vabulous Time of the Year’, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) gave their staff the opportunity to decorate a Christmas Tree which was dedicated to recognize and promote positive Values, Attitudes and Behaviours (VABs). The VABs Christmas Tree which was located at the Ministry’s Head office on St Vincent Street, was set up for staff to decorate with festive handmade ornaments.
The staff’s talent shone as the ornaments were all required to incorporate a VABs theme in mind and to be of a particular size. The MSDFS saw from hearts to globes to snowmen as eager staff members, beaming with excitement and pride, hung their individual ornaments on the tree as part of its overall décor.
Bringing the true spirit of Christmas to the office space, the exercise was promoted to engage staff rather than have them compete with each other. The response was quite overwhelming and providing some excitement to staffers who also enjoyed displaying their pieces for the entire Ministry to see.