Wednesday September 23, 2020 --- On the cusp of Trinidad and Tobago’s celebration of Republic Day, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services (MSDFS) hosted a brief prizegiving ceremony to award the winning logo for its campaign on Values, Attitudes and Behaviours (VABs). The Logo competition which garnered numerous submissions saw three lucky winners cupping the first, second and third place prizes and these were presented by Minister of Social Development and Family Services, Senator, the Honourable Donna Cox at her office on St Vincent Street earlier today. Also in attendance were Permanent Secretary Sheila Seecharan and DPS Vijay Gangapersad as well as some staff members of the Ministry.
The VABs concept was first introduced in Chapter 4 of the National Development Plan (Vision 2030) and spoke to the need for a cultural shift in our value system in order to transform our society.
In her brief remarks, Minister Cox reiterated that the VABs campaign will play a significant role in the transformation of our workplace as well as society. She applauded all the participants of the competition for their enthusiasm and with a smile, stated that when she saw the submissions she wished more prizes could have been awarded to recognise all eleven (11) entrants. She encouraged staff of the Ministry to buy into those values and behaviours that would help the Ministry to live out its Mission of positively transforming lives through the delivery of quality social services. The Minister indicated that she is looking forward to more internal activities to promote better values attitudes and behaviours within the Ministry.
In keeping with patriotism and the sense of national pride, the initiative sparked keen interest by several staff members of the Ministry as they were invited to participate in designing a logo which spoke to how a positive value system could impact on the attitudes and behaviours of all citizens; contributing to better work ethics, higher productivity and contribution to social and national development.
Participants were judged on creativity, visual appeal, compliance to concept, justification and ease of reproduction. Coming in first place was Aqil Jeffers of the Ministry’s HIV Coordinating Unit, who not only presented an attractive and meaningful logo but a winning rationalization. His explanation reads, ‘The imagery of the 'V' represents an excited or energetic person(s), arms extended is intentional to encourage persons to see the logo and think 'vibrancy' and 'excitement'. The imagery also subtly represents a correct symbol, subliminally imprints the message of Values, Attitudes and Behaviours as being something positive and identifiable within oneself. I used simple text and imagery because I wanted the logo to have the capability to be bold and noticeable no matter the size or outlet.’
Josiah Joseph, also from the HIV Unit followed in second place, while Geneve Phillip-Durham Manager at the MSDFS National Enrichment Centre came in third. The lucky winners were given hampers generously sponsored by the National Flour Mills Limited as well as other MSDFS branded trinkets and vouchers.
In July of this year, the MSDFS signed a partnership with consultants at Ernst and Young to proceed with Phase 1 of the National Social Mitigation Plan which aims to cushion the effects of the downturn of the economy on vulnerable groups. The VABs campaign forms a vital part of this plan with one of its long term objectives being a promotion of the return to positive morals and values with a view to encouraging the embrace of our national watchwords of discipline tolerance and production. The Ministry launched the internal aspects of the campaign to propel its staff into a transformed culture where the values are lived out their actions, work ethic, respect for each other and most of all, their response to internal and external clients and customers. The next phase will be the roll out of an external National Campaign where all citizens will be engaged in the process of transforming our society through positive values, attitudes and behaviours.