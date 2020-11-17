A St. Joseph man is expected to appear virtually before a Tunapuna Magistrate today, charged with the March 22, 2020, murder of Stefan Paul.
Isaiah Martin, 21, of Maracas, St. Joseph, was charged with the offence on Monday, following advice received from Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Tricia Hudlin-Cooper.
The body of 29-year-old Paul, a Cocorite Road, Arima resident, was found in a bushy area at Pepper Village, Maracas, St. Joseph, on March 2.
He had been beaten and stabbed several times.
Martin was arrested in connection with Paul's murder by Central Division police on November 9.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region 2.