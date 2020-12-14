The 2020 Christmas Caravan hosted by Associated Brands Industries Limited (Sunshine Snacks) rolled into several communities on Sunday 13th December in the East/West corridor bringing excitement, cheer and happiness to hundreds of children, residents, and curious onlookers.
Radio and TV personality Tim Tim (Keron Boodoosingh) provided music and entertainment as the caravan made short stops at various children's homes including Amica House for Girls, Cyrill Ross Nursery, St. Mary's Children's Home, Joshua Home for Boys and The Margaret Kistow Children's Home. In keeping with COVID-19 protocol, the snacks were delivered to a Home representative and then subsequently shared with the kids. Various communities such as Barataria, San Juan, Maloney, Arima and Malabar were all treated to Sunshine Snacks value packs and Chee Zees.
Sunshine Snacks Chief Executive Officer Johnny Ramjeawan said the caravan was a way to connect with communities and spread joy to our youth and children, "As a company, we have a strong connection to communities who have embraced us for so many years and trusted us as the snack of choice with their kids. As 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us we decided that we would spread some cheer and joy with our Sunshine Snacks (Chee Zees) caravan and give back to families and children's homes."
Christa Kalipersad-Chung, Senior Brand Manager, Sunshine Snacks who was on hand to deliver the snacks echoed the same sentiments saying, "The essence of this initiative is to say thank you to our loyal customers who have supported us during these challenging times. We have practiced all safety measures and intend to handover the snacks to a home representative who will surprise the kids with their own Sunshine Snacks combo pack. We know that during this time, kids will be very confined, and we believe a Sunshine Snacks gift will bring them some happiness."
The Sunshine Snacks (Chee Zees) Caravan will also be visiting children's homes in the Port of Spain and Central and South areas on Sunday 20th December 2020 to bring further cheer and joy to communities.