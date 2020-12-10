All media are invited to provide full coverage of the 2020 Christmas Caravan hosted by Associated Brands Industries Limited (Sunshine Snacks) which will be distributing snacks to children’s homes with stops along the route on Sunday 13th December 2020 at 1 pm.
The caravan departs from the Associated Brands compound located at Bhagoutie Trace, Barataria and will consist of a small music truck to lead the Sunshine Snacks caravan through the streets of various communities. Short stops will be made at children’s home (proposed schedule below), and volunteers will distribute snacks along the route to passers-by.
The Christmas Caravan will spend approximately 15 minutes at each stop. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
Below is the proposed schedule:
|Organisation
|Address
|Time
|Amica House for Girls
|13 Hillview Terrace, St. Augustine
|2:00pm - 2:15pm
|Cyril Ross Nursery
|7 El Dorado, Tunapuna
|2:40pm - 2:55pm
|St. Mary's Children's Home
|Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua
|3:15pm - 3:30pm
|Joshua Home for Boys
|22 Cherry Tree Circle, Santa
Rosa Heights, Arima
|4:35pm - 4:50pm
|The Margaret Kistow Children's Home
|54 Ackbarail Street, West,
Malabar, Arima
|5:30pm - 5:45pm
Should you need further information, please call Ms. Bibi Khan, Corporate Communications Specialist, Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi, 334-1008.