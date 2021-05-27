Rajiv Diptee

Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) has voiced its disagreement with recommendations for the curfew hours under the state of emergency to be altered.

In a news release on Thursday, SATT said that further to news reports on the issue, it does not support the recommendation that curfew hours should be changed to 6:00 pm to 6:00 am and as such, distances itself from such statements. 

According to SATT's president, Rajiv Diptee: "In the current situation where curfew begins at 9:00 pm, the closing time of supermarkets range from 2 to 3 hours before the start of the curfew, this in order to ensure the staff arrive home in a timely manner and to organise for the next day. 

"Stuart Young, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, was quite correct when he stated that if the proposed extension starts at 6:00 pm, supermarkets would have to close at 4:00 pm and in some cases even earlier. An earlier closing time would only mean that customers would have less shopping hours, which would result in increased gathering in the supermarkets, which SATT is vehemently against and has been working assiduously to increase current preventative measures for both staff and customers.

"Additionally, SATT does not support a system whereby shoppers are allocated shopping date by surname, as this will create a logistical nightmare.  However, the Association will work with the Government to combat vaccine hesitancy."

