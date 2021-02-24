Rowley needs lessons from PM Mottley on Visionary Leadership and Crisis Management
Naparima Member of Parliament Rodney Charles believes Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is in need of a visionary leader similar in the vein of Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
In a press release on Wednesday, Charles said given the myriad of intractable challenges the country faces and Barbados’ acknowledged success, comparatively speaking, in overcoming theirs, T&T desperately needs a visionary leader like Mottley.
Citing the case of Barbados being removed two days ago from the European Union (EU) blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, after being blacklisted October last year, Charles noted that despite all the tax legislation brought to Parliament by our AG Faris Al-Rawi, the country still remains blacklisted.
"Furthermore, PM Mottley has treated our stranded citizens better than our own Government. Barbados rose to the occasion in March last year when they magnanimously accommodated our stranded citizens left to their own devices by Stuart Young while on their return flight from London."
He said Barbados’ AG, Dale Marshall commented then that Barbados made a “humanitarian decision” to assist.
"On an international scale, travel advisories give us much worse ratings than Barbados," Charles said and noted that the US Department of State advises its citizens to reconsider travel to Trinidad and Tobago due to restricted travel options put in place to prevent COVID-19, and to exercise increased caution due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.
Charles drew the comparison that the latest US advisory on Barbados only warns about Covid restrictions not crime, while those on T&T warn US citizens to not travel to Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain due to crime.
According to the release, Barbados is better placed to vaccinate over 39% of its population while T&T by contrast, at this time, is expected to vaccinate only 3.9% of its population (or 50,000 citizens through the COVAX arrangement) whenever those vaccines arrive.
"Barbados has already, in addition to the 108,000 vaccinations from the COVAX facility, sourced a gift of over 100,000 doses from India. Two thousand of these have been gifted to T&T."
Charles stated that T&T is way behind Barbados and even Dominica as reportedly the Government have not yet contacted India to access the free gift facility.
He claimed that to date T&T have only tested 6.8% of its population for COVID-19 while Barbados has tested 42.4% of its population.
"T&T's Government has already withdrawn US $1.2 billion to treat with Covid. Barbados by contrast has done a much better job with no equivalent reduction in their savings.
"It is clear that PM Mia Mottley has what it takes to deal with the myriad challenges facing small Caribbean states. PM Keith Rowley clearly does not," the release stated.